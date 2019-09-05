Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
14:30
Dickleburgh Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy SMITH

Notice Condolences

Dorothy SMITH Notice
SMITH

Dorothy May On 21st August 2019, in hospital, aged 68 years of Diss. Loving sister of Margaret and Gerald, Frances, Dumpy and Wendy, Adrian and Judy, Peter and Kim, Charlie and Janet, Jeff and a dear auntie. Funeral Service at Dickleburgh Church on Wednesday 11th September at 2.30pm followed by burial. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Dorothy for Diabetes UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE.
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.