SMITH
Dorothy May On 21st August 2019, in hospital, aged 68 years of Diss. Loving sister of Margaret and Gerald, Frances, Dumpy and Wendy, Adrian and Judy, Peter and Kim, Charlie and Janet, Jeff and a dear auntie. Funeral Service at Dickleburgh Church on Wednesday 11th September at 2.30pm followed by burial. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Dorothy for Diabetes UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE.
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 5, 2019