SCOTT
Douglas Russell suddenly at Walcot Hall on 24th November 2019, aged 93 years of Diss. A much loved and greatly missed husband, dad and grandad. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1.30pm. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired in memory of Douglas for EAAA may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 29, 2019