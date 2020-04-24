|
RITCHIE Reverend Eilleen Dorothy
peacefully on 14th April 2020, aged 88 years, of Quebec Hall, Dereham, formerly of Garboldisham. Beloved wife of the late Reverend Roy, precious mother of Hazel; much loved by her family and many friends. We rejoice that she is now with her Lord, who she served and loved so much. Private burial; a service of thanksgiving will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Eilleen for The Vidiyal Trust and Teen Challenge may be made via the Much Loved memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Apr. 24, 2020