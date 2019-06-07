|
Of Harleston, sadly left us on the 1st June 2019. Terry and their daughters wish to thank all of her friends who supported her during her illness and who rushed to her bedside to be with her in her last week. There will be a send-off for Elaine at The Swan Hotel, Harleston on Friday 14th June at 2.00pm. No black tie or flowers; donations to Cancer Research UK can be made on the day or via Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, 31 Redenhall Road, Harleston, IP20 9HE.
Published in Diss Express on June 7, 2019