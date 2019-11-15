|
|
GARNHAM
Elizabeth 'Betty' peacefully on 3rd November 2019, aged 93 years, of Diss, formerly of Wortham. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mum of Alva, mother-in-law of Rachel and a much loved nanny, great-nanny and aunt. Funeral Service at Wortham Church on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 10.30am, followed by burial. Immediate family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Betty for Friends of Botesdale Health Centre may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE.
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 15, 2019