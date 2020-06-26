|
(née Fellowes) Peacefully at Walcot Hall Nursing Home on 18th June 2020 in her 93rd year. Much loved mum and mother in law of Caroline & Ian, Susan & Ian, Roella & Graham, Nicholas & Trish, Diana & Michael and Samuel. Also a loving granny to all their children and grandchildren. Thanks to Walcot Hall staff for their kindness and care. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired in memory of Elizabeth for 'Centrepoint' homeless charity may be made via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
