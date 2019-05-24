|
|
ORFORD
Elizabeth 'Betty'
Passed away peacefully on 17th May 2019, aged 86 years. Partner of Mac, mother of Rita, John, Sue, Pam and Lynne. Beloved nannie and great nannie. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Waveney Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations to benefit Guide Dogs for the Blind, payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 7HU
Published in Diss Express on May 24, 2019