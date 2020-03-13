Home

Elsie HARRIS

Elsie HARRIS Notice
HARRIS

Elsie May 'Connie'

on 6th March 2020 peacefully at home aged 91 years. Dear sister of Molly, sister in law of Jesse and a much loved aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. Funeral service at the Diss Salvation Army Hall on Thursday 26th March at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Elsie for the Norfolk Zipper Club (Papworth Hospital) may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 13, 2020
