|
|
GARDINER
Ernest (Ernie) passed away at home, peacefully on Tuesday 26th November 2019 aged 76 years. Devoted husband of Maureen, much loved and respected dad to Angela and Nigel and son-in-law Martin. Adored by all his seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and great-grandaughter. Forever in our hearts. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to either 'My Wish Charity' (for the West Suffolk Hospital) or 'Parkinson's UK' may be sent care of Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 6, 2019