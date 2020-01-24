Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30
Scole Church
on 15th January 2020 peacefully in the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum of Malveen and Stewart and a dear mother-in- law, nan, great nan and great great nan. Funeral service at Scole Church on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 10:30am followed by a burial. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Eva for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the MuchLoved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 24, 2020
