HAVERS
Eva May (Bebe)
peacefully at Oaklands Care Home, Scole on 25th January 2020, aged 101 years. Formerly of Weybread, Wingfield and Mendham. She will be sadly missed by her sister and all her nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Weybread Church on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 11.30am, followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Bebe for EACH may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 7, 2020