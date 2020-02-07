Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:30
Weybread Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva HAVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva May HAVERS

Notice Condolences

Eva May HAVERS Notice
HAVERS

Eva May (Bebe)

peacefully at Oaklands Care Home, Scole on 25th January 2020, aged 101 years. Formerly of Weybread, Wingfield and Mendham. She will be sadly missed by her sister and all her nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Weybread Church on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 11.30am, followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Bebe for EACH may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -