|
|
RUSH
Faith Gloria Joan on December 20th 2019 peacefully at home, aged 72 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mum of Cindy and Jason and a dear mother-in-law, sister and auntie. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Private burial. A service to celebrate the life of Faith will be held at Dickleburgh Church on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 2.00pm. It was Faith's wish that you attend in dress that you feel most comfortable in. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Faith for British Red Cross and Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 3, 2020