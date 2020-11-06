Home

BAKER

Frances Mary

peacefully on 27th October 2020, aged 85 years, of Garboldisham. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm, loving mum of Kevin, Adrian and Neil and a dear mother-in-law, nanny, great-nanny and sister. A private burial will take place at Garboldisham Church. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Frances for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 6, 2020
