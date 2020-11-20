Home

Susan Whymark Funeral Service
Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way
Eye, Suffolk IP23 7HU
01379 871168
Francis CHENERY

Francis CHENERY Notice
CHENERY

Francis Harvey

aged 72 years, a beloved Dad and loving partner, passed away peacefully during the early hours of Saturday 7th November. The family kindly request that anyone who is unable to attend the funeral send their fondest memory of Francis written, photographed or otherwise to [email protected] or to Susan Whymark Funeral Service, Eye. Donations may be made in Francis' memory to Brain Tumour Research via Susan Whymark Funeral Service Tel: 01379 871168.
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 20, 2020
