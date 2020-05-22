|
|
ORFORD
Francis Robert
'Franie'
suddenly passed away at home in Bressingham on 6th May 2020, aged 69 years. Loving husband of Julie, dear dad of Justin, Kelly and Jamie, respected father-in-law of Janet, Robert and Hannah. Adored grandad of Ben, Coner, Harry, Ruby, Libby-Rose, Ethan, Indie, Danielle and Amy. Forever in our hearts, loved so much. Family only cremation on Tuesday 2nd June at 11.30am. Please raise a glass to him at this time. Donations given in memory of Francis for either East Anglian Air Ambulance or Make A Wish Foundation via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 22, 2020