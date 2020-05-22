Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis ORFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis ORFORD

Notice Condolences

Francis ORFORD Notice
ORFORD

Francis Robert

'Franie'

suddenly passed away at home in Bressingham on 6th May 2020, aged 69 years. Loving husband of Julie, dear dad of Justin, Kelly and Jamie, respected father-in-law of Janet, Robert and Hannah. Adored grandad of Ben, Coner, Harry, Ruby, Libby-Rose, Ethan, Indie, Danielle and Amy. Forever in our hearts, loved so much. Family only cremation on Tuesday 2nd June at 11.30am. Please raise a glass to him at this time. Donations given in memory of Francis for either East Anglian Air Ambulance or Make A Wish Foundation via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -