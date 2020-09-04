|
ORFORD
Francis
Julie, Justin, Kelly and Jamie would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all cards, flowers and messages of sympathy which they recieved from the sad loss of a loving husband and dad. Also a special thank you to all that turned out to line the road to say their farewell, such a moving tribute and support. Thanks also to Rosedale's for excellent Funeral arrangements and Beverley Bulmer for conducting the service. A total sum of £732 was donated and will be shared between the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Make a Wish Foundation UK.
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 4, 2020