BRINDLEY
Frank William
(Bill) Age 95 years of Diss and Warwick passed away peacefully in a care home in Leamington Spa. Husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many. Bill is survived by his loving partner, son, daughters, cousin in Cologne, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be held on 7th January 2020 at 2:00pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium, Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa, CV33 9QP (North Chapel).Donations may be made to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 3, 2020