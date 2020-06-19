|
|
CORBYN
Frederick James
of Pulham St Mary passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, 16th June 2020, a day before his 97th birthday. Fred was the much loved husband of the late Marina, father to Nina, Jan, Ann and Paul and father-in-law to Allan and Shirley. Also much loved grandad and great-grandad. Private burial at Pulham St Mary Church, date TBA. Donations, if desired, in memory of Fred, payable to Dementia Research UK. Please send to Rackhams of Diss, IP22 4BN
Published in Diss Express on June 19, 2020