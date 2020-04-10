Home

Frederick Paul Anthony 'Paul'

passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 17th March 2020, aged 94 years. Dear husband to his late wife Mary, father to Fiona, Andrew (Andy) and predeceased by James and Robert. Grandfather to 9 and great-grandfather to 9. Private family burial. A Memorial Service at St. Andrew's Church, Wingfield to be held later in the year. No flowers please but, if wished, donations for the M.S. Society and The Dog's Trust may be sent to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, Ley House, 11a, London Road, Harleston, IP20 9BH.
Published in Diss Express on Apr. 10, 2020
