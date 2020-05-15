|
|
BUGGS
Geoffrey 'Geoff'
on 4th May 2020 peacefully at The Moorings, Earsham aged 94 years of Metfield. Beloved husband of the late Ethel, loving dad of Lynda and Janet, father-in-law of Andrew and Bruce and a special grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle. Private burial. A service of thanksgiving will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Geoff for EACH may be sent via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 15, 2020