Notice Condolences

Geoffrey BUGGS Notice
BUGGS

Geoffrey 'Geoff'

on 4th May 2020 peacefully at The Moorings, Earsham aged 94 years of Metfield. Beloved husband of the late Ethel, loving dad of Lynda and Janet, father-in-law of Andrew and Bruce and a special grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle. Private burial. A service of thanksgiving will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Geoff for EACH may be sent via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 15, 2020
