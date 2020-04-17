|
|
CAWSTON
Geoffrey 'Ian'
on 8th April 2020. Passed away peacefully to be with his Lord, aged 77 years. Formerly of Fressingfield. Beloved son of the late Geoffrey and Sybil, brother of the late Michael and uncle of Debbie, Sarah and Thomas. He was a wonderful Christian and loved by many. Private burial. A Service of Thanksgiving to follow at a later date. Donations in memory of Ian for Pilgrims Homes may be sent via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Apr. 17, 2020