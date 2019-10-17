Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00
St Andrew's Church
Weybread
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George DANIELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George DANIELS

Notice Condolences

George DANIELS Notice
DANIELS

George (Cecil)

passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on 30th September 2019, aged 72 years. A dearly loved husband to Valerie, dad to Andrew and Mark, father-in-law to Diana and Rachel, grandad to Bruce and Nathan, brother to Sidney (deceased), Brenda and Rosemary. Funeral Service to take place at St Andrew's Church, Weybread on Friday 1st November 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if wished, to benefit East Anglian Air Ambulance, payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, may be sent to Ley House, 11a London Road, Harleston, IP20 9BH.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.