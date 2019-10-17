|
|
DANIELS
George (Cecil)
passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on 30th September 2019, aged 72 years. A dearly loved husband to Valerie, dad to Andrew and Mark, father-in-law to Diana and Rachel, grandad to Bruce and Nathan, brother to Sidney (deceased), Brenda and Rosemary. Funeral Service to take place at St Andrew's Church, Weybread on Friday 1st November 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if wished, to benefit East Anglian Air Ambulance, payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, may be sent to Ley House, 11a London Road, Harleston, IP20 9BH.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 17, 2019