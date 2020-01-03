|
JENKINS
George on December 20th 2019. Peacefully at Hartismere Place, Eye aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Fay, and a dear uncle. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Funeral service at Oakley Church on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 2.00pm followed by a burial. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of George for East Anglian Air Ambulance and Dementia UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk.
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 3, 2020