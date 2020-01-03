Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
14:00
Oakley Church
Resources
More Obituaries for george JENKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

george JENKINS

Notice Condolences

george JENKINS Notice
JENKINS

George on December 20th 2019. Peacefully at Hartismere Place, Eye aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Fay, and a dear uncle. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Funeral service at Oakley Church on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 2.00pm followed by a burial. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of George for East Anglian Air Ambulance and Dementia UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk.
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -