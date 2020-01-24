|
JENKINS Mrs Fay Jenkins would like to thank family, neighbours and friends for the help and support they gave her on the recent sad loss of her husband George. With very sincere thanks also to the brilliant staff at Hartismere Place, Eye for the loving care that they showed to both George and also to myself over the last 6 months. My thanks also to Dr Lewis for his care and advice and Rosedale for their caring services. Please accept this as the only but sincere acknowledgment.
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 24, 2020