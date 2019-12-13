|
GOADBY
Gillian
'Gill'
It is with deep sadness we share the passing of Gillian Goadby (Gill) of Diss, Norfolk, UK, but formerly of Pulham Market and also Kelowna, Canada. Our amazing Mum (to Nicola and Jude), Nanna and wife to Paul passed away suddenly at home on Friday 29th November. Many will remember Gill as always involved, always busy helping with something, and always ready to share a conversation with a stranger who quickly became a friend! She worked for many years with several local companies including Permastore Ltd and ERAS in Diss, she was a founding member of the Pulham Players amateur theatre group in 1980, and maintained her involvement in theatre through the Fressingfield Players on her return from Canada to the UK. She was a valued member of the Diss U3A Board of Directors, an active handbell ringer, and really enjoyed any chance to visit Diss Corn Hall for a show or a movie. We miss Mum so much already and know she will be looking down and watching over her three beloved grandchildren, Albany, Lewis & Owen. Mum was a ball of energy, a giver of her time, and a close and loyal friend to so many. Rest in peace Mum, put your feet up for a change, and have a nice long cup of tea... we will all do our best to continue your legacies and live life with your spirit on both sides of the pond. Nicola Mewse and Jude Brunt warmly welcome you to a Celebration of Life for Mum on Thursday 19th December at Diss Corn Hall.
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 13, 2019