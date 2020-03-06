Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:30
St Mary's Church
Kenninghall
DEMOORE

Gladys Rene passed away peacefully on 17th February aged 83 years.

DEMOORE

Raymond Michael passed away peacefully on February 22nd aged 87 years. Dearly loved parents to Sandra and Stephanie, mother-in-law and father-in-law to Shaun and Ivan (deceased) and grandparents to Christopher. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Kenninghall on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 11.30am followed by burial.Family flowers only please but donations if desired for theThe Dogs Trust may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 6, 2020
