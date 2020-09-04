Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Godfrey on 21st August 2020 peacefully at Chevington Lodge, Bungay aged 93 years. Formerly of Tibenham. Beloved husband of the late Barbara, loving dad of Philip and Margaret, father-in-law of Anne and a dear grandad of Kathryn and Alistair. Private burial. Donations in memory of Godfrey for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 4, 2020
