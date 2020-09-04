|
|
STURGEON
Godfrey on 21st August 2020 peacefully at Chevington Lodge, Bungay aged 93 years. Formerly of Tibenham. Beloved husband of the late Barbara, loving dad of Philip and Margaret, father-in-law of Anne and a dear grandad of Kathryn and Alistair. Private burial. Donations in memory of Godfrey for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 4, 2020