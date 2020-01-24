Home

Gordon and hilda SPENCER

Nicholas, Richard and family would like to thank everyone for their cards and messages following the loss of Gordon and Hilda. Thanks also to all who attended their funerals and gave donations in their memory, totalling £516.13 for the Fire Fighters Charity and £444.00 for St Elizabeth Hospice respectively. Special thanks to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd and Melanie Watson, Civil Celebrant. Please accept this as the only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 24, 2020
