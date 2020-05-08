|
DEBENHAM
Gordon on 26th April 2020 at home aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Barbara, much loved dad of Julie and the late Karen, father in law of David and doting grandad of Keryl and Kacey. Private burial. A service of thanksgiving will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Gordon for Thorpe Abbotts 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum and the Guide Dogs For The Blind may be sent via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneral
