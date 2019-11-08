Home

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
Gordon LISTER

LISTER

Gordon Kenneth

Peacefully on 22nd October 2019 in Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, Gordon Kenneth, aged 85 years. Dear husband of Maisie, Father of Andrew, Kerry and Sarah. Grandad to Rachel, Ella and Jamie, Father-in-law to Andy and Steve. Funeral at Waveney Crematorium, Ellough, Beccles on November 14th at 10.00am. No flowers but donations gratefully received at Service for Cats Protection Framlingham and Saxmundham Branch or may be sent c/o Moore Bros 5 Woodbridge Road Framlingham Suffolk. IP13 9LL.
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 8, 2019
