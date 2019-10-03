|
SPENCER
Gordon
Suddenly but peacefully on 17th September 2019 at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Hilda, dad to Nicholas and Richard, grandad to Thomas and Gemma and brother to Eric, Pauline and Kevin who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Seven Hills Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October at 11.15am. Immediate family flowers only please, but donations, if wished, payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, which will benefit the Fire Fighters Charity may be sent to Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 3, 2019