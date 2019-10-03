Home

POWERED BY

Services
Susan Whymark Funeral Service
Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way
Eye, Suffolk IP23 7HU
01379 871168
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:15
Seven Hills Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon SPENCER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon SPENCER

Notice Condolences

Gordon SPENCER Notice
SPENCER

Gordon

Suddenly but peacefully on 17th September 2019 at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Hilda, dad to Nicholas and Richard, grandad to Thomas and Gemma and brother to Eric, Pauline and Kevin who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Seven Hills Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October at 11.15am. Immediate family flowers only please, but donations, if wished, payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, which will benefit the Fire Fighters Charity may be sent to Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.