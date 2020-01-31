Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
14:00
Banham Church
Gwendolen HALL

Gwendolen HALL Notice
HALL

Gwendolen 'Gwen'

On 17th January 2020. Peacefully, in hospital aged 96 years of Harker House, Long Stratton, formerly of Attleborough and Banham. Beloved wife of the lateJoseph. Dearly loved mum of Ginny and Brian, mother in law of Colin and Gill, loving nan of Julie, Joanne, Karen and Jamie and a dear great nan. Funeral service at Banham Church on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a burial. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Gwen for Macmillan Nurses and Parkinsons UK can be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 31, 2020
