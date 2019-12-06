Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00
Gissing Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold WILBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold WILBY

Notice Condolences

Harold WILBY Notice
WILBY

Harold William

Frederick (Sonny) at home on 23rd November 2019, age 81 years of Gissing. Dear husband of Jean, Brother of Myrtle, much loved dad of Dale & Helen and grandad of Fern and Camilla. Funeral Service at Gissing Church on Friday 13th December 2019 at 11.00 am, followed by burial. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired in memory of Sonny for either Cancer Research UK or the Jack Pryor Unit (NNUH) may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE.
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -