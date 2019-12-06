|
WILBY
Harold William
Frederick (Sonny) at home on 23rd November 2019, age 81 years of Gissing. Dear husband of Jean, Brother of Myrtle, much loved dad of Dale & Helen and grandad of Fern and Camilla. Funeral Service at Gissing Church on Friday 13th December 2019 at 11.00 am, followed by burial. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired in memory of Sonny for either Cancer Research UK or the Jack Pryor Unit (NNUH) may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE.
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 6, 2019