HARVEY

Helen Marie

peacefully at her home in Diss on 7th April 2020 aged 84 years. Much loved wife of Peter, dearest Mum to Linda & Gary, Kevin & Annabel, Wendy & David, cherished Nanny to Daniel & Emily, Laura, Louis & Emily, Jemima & Florrie. Much loved Great Nanny

to Stanley, George & Alfie xxxx. Always in our hearts and thoughts. Rest in peace. Private burial. There will be a memorial service later in the year, on a date to be advised. Donations in memory of Helen for NNUH Charity Renal Fund may be made via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Apr. 17, 2020
