Henty BURROWS

Henty BURROWS Notice
BURROWS
Henty Mary
Peacefully on the 2nd May 2019 aged 91 years, at the Depperhaugh, Hoxne. Loving wife of Ken, devoted mother of Helen, Rachel and Judith and a much loved nana. Funeral Service at Diss Methodist Church on Thursday 23rd May at 2.00pm followed by
burial at Diss Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Henty for Friends of Botesdale Health Centre may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site
www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 17, 2019
