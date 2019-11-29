Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:45
Seven Hills Crematorium
SPENCER

Hilda

After a long illness, peacefully in Ipswich Hospital on 19th November 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon, mum to Nicholas and Richard, nanny to Thomas and Gemma and sister to Alan and Anne, who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Re-united with loved ones. Funeral Service to be held at Seven Hills Crematorium on Friday 13th December 2019 at 12.45pm. Immediate family flowers only please, but donations, if wished, payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, to benefit St Elizabeth Hospice may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 29, 2019
