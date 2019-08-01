Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWELL HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWELL HOWELL

Notice Condolences

HOWELL HOWELL Notice
HOWELL

Gwendoline

'Joyce' On 22nd July 2019 peacefully at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, aged 85 years. Formerly of Tibenham. Much loved wife of Noel (dec'd), beloved mum of Stephen and Tina, mother-in-law to Julie and David, loved nanna of Jemma, Joe and Ryan and great-grandmother of Martha. Funeral Service at Tibenham Church on Thursday 15th August at 10.30am. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Joyce for the RSPCA and the Lawns Medical Practice may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.