HOWELL
Gwendoline
'Joyce' On 22nd July 2019 peacefully at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, aged 85 years. Formerly of Tibenham. Much loved wife of Noel (dec'd), beloved mum of Stephen and Tina, mother-in-law to Julie and David, loved nanna of Jemma, Joe and Ryan and great-grandmother of Martha. Funeral Service at Tibenham Church on Thursday 15th August at 10.30am. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Joyce for the RSPCA and the Lawns Medical Practice may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 1, 2019