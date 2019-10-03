|
Jackie On 22nd September 2019 passed away suddenly in hospital following a long battle with cancer, aged 68 years of Palgrave. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Gavin, Gemma and Jonathon and a loving granny of Hollie, William and Elliott. Funeral Service at Palgrave Church on Thursday 10th October 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private burial at Palgrave Cemetery. Flowers, or donations in memory of Jackie for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
