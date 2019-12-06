|
FEAVEARYEAR
James Allen 'Jim' peacefully at home on 25th November 2019 aged 69 years, of Diss and formerly of Hoxne. Much loved brother, uncle and friend to many. Funeral Service at Hoxne Church on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by burial. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired in memory of Jim for Street Forge may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 6, 2019