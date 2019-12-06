Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
14:00
Hoxne Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James FEAVEARYEAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James FEAVEARYEAR

Notice Condolences

James FEAVEARYEAR Notice
FEAVEARYEAR

James Allen 'Jim' peacefully at home on 25th November 2019 aged 69 years, of Diss and formerly of Hoxne. Much loved brother, uncle and friend to many. Funeral Service at Hoxne Church on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by burial. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired in memory of Jim for Street Forge may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -