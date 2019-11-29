Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
14:00
Alburgh Church
PEARCE nee ROE

Jane Ellen Suddenly at home, on November 19th aged 79 years of Alburgh. Loving wife of Brian (deceased), dearest mum of Tim and Emma, dear sister of Susan and Judith and devoted granny of Cameron.

Funeral Service at Alburgh Church on Tuesday 10th December at 2:00pm, followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Guide Dogs for the Blind Association may be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 8, The Precinct, Long Stratton NR15 2XW. Parking available at Alburgh Village Hall
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 29, 2019
