|
|
ALDRIDGE
Janet Rosemary
Passed away at Hartismere Place Care Home on 18th April 2020, aged 80 years. Wife of the late Luke Aldridge, dear Mum of Mark, Stephen, Paddy and Dean, mother-in-law of Jeanette and Carol, Nanny to Luke, Robert, Tanya and Kalvin and great-nanny. A private burial will take place at St. Mary the Virgin Church, Wortham. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory to benefit Hartismere day centre payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent to Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on May 1, 2020