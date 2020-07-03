|
SIMPSON
Janet (née Chadbourne)
peacefully at home in Burgate surrounded by her loving family on Monday 22nd June 2020, aged 79 years. Our dear wife, mum, nannie and friend will be sadly missed and remembered forever in our hearts. A private service, due to current restrictions limited to family only, will take place at the Waveney Memorial Park and later on in the year a memorial service held in Wortham where everyone will be invited to come together and celebrate the life we shared with Jan. The family would particularly like to thank the Botesdale Health Centre for the outstanding care they showed for Jan. Family flowers only, and donations if desired sent directly to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Diss Express on July 3, 2020