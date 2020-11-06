|
BROOKS
Jean on 29th October 2020 peacefully, aged 84 years of Diss, formerly of Lowestoft. Reunited with the late Neville. Much loved mother of Lynn, mother-in-law of Colin and grandmother of Becky. There will be a private funeral service. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Jean for EACH may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 6, 2020