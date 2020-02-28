|
FROST
Jean
on 15th February 2020 peacefully at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, aged 74 years. Much loved wife of Basil, loving mum of Andrew and Sharon, mother in law of Rachel and Philip, special nanny of Jack, Grace and Sophie and a dear sister. Funeral service at Scole Church on Friday 6th March 2020 at 2.30pm. Followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please but donation in memory of Jean for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 28, 2020