On 30th April 2019 peacefully at Melton House Care Home, surrounded by her family aged 87 years. Beloved wife of Tim, dear mother of Christine and Susan and a loving mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Always in our hearts. Funeral service at Diss Methodist Church on Tuesday May 14th at 11.00am followed by burial at Diss Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations, in memory of Jean for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 10, 2019