Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean GODDARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Mavis GODDARD

Notice Condolences

Jean Mavis GODDARD Notice
On 30th April 2019 peacefully at Melton House Care Home, surrounded by her family aged 87 years. Beloved wife of Tim, dear mother of Christine and Susan and a loving mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Always in our hearts. Funeral service at Diss Methodist Church on Tuesday May 14th at 11.00am followed by burial at Diss Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations, in memory of Jean for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.