Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Diss
View Map
Jennifer POTTER
POTTER

Jennifer Ann (Jenny)

Suddenly on 30th September 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Derek, cherished mum of Rachel and the late Andrew and Joanne and a special nanny of Daniel, Ella, Matthew and Aidan. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Diss on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 11.00am followed by burial at Diss Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Jenny for the Butterwick Hospice may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 10, 2019
