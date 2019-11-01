Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
14:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Joan MOORE

Notice Condolences

Joan MOORE Notice
MOORE

Joan Miriam 'Joanie'

Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd October 2019 aged 85 years. Wife of the late Roy Moore, Mother of Michael, Mark and Chris. Funeral Service to be held at the St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations to benefit Alzheimer's Research UK made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 1, 2019
