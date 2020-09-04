Home

Joan RUMSEY Notice
RUMSEY

Joan

formerly of Botesdale, Norfolk sadly passed away on 19th August 2020, aged 87 years. A loving mother to Andrew, Allison, Melvin and Vanessa, and a dear grandmother/great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service is to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday 9th September 2020 at midday. If you do wish to attend could you please contact Susan Whymark Funeral Service on 01379 871168 due to the current regulations on the numbers that can be allowed within the chapel. Flowers welcome or if wished donations payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd to benefit Alzheimer's Research UK c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 4, 2020
