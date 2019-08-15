Home

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00
Waveney Crematorium
From Stradbroke, sadly passed away on 3rd August 2019 at Hartismere Place, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman, sister, mother to John, Bridget and Lesley, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Waveney Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd to benefit Residents Amenities Fund, Hartismere Place may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 7HU. Black attire not essential.
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 15, 2019
