John on 29th August 2020 sadly passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, aged 82 years. Reunited with his beloved wife Irene, devoted dad of Julie, Jane and Sharon, special father-in-law and treasured grandad and great grandad. He will be missed by all his family and friends. There will be a private funeral service. Family flowers only, but donation cheques in memory of John made payable to East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent to Rosedale, Diss or online via Much Loved at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 4, 2020
